EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 has revealed its official Super Bowl LX simulation, projecting the Seattle Seahawks to defeat the New England Patriots 23 to 20 in a dramatic finish.

The prediction revisits a historic matchup. When the two teams last met in a Super Bowl, Madden accurately forecasted New England’s 28 to 24 victory. More than a decade later, the simulation now uses advanced algorithms, years of NFL data, and insights from millions of Madden games to deliver deeper projections, including player performances and pivotal moments.

According to the simulation, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold earns Super Bowl LX MVP honors after completing 26 of 36 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba posts six catches for 84 yards and a score, while Kenneth Walker III delivers the game winner on the final play.

The simulation shows Seattle leading early before New England rallies in the second half. A Drake Maye touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte and a fumble return score by Christian Gonzalez give the Patriots a brief fourth-quarter lead. With 42 seconds remaining, Darnold leads a decisive drive and hands off to Walker from inside the five for the walk-off touchdown.

“Every day, fans play up to 23,000 NFL seasons in Madden NFL, with more than 2 billion games played in a given year,” said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. “Millions of fans wait for Madden to make the call, since our prediction is the only one that matters.”

Fans can run their own Super Bowl simulations when Madden NFL 26 arrives on EA Play starting Feb. 5.