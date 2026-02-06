Viewership for Michelle Obama’s 2020 documentary Becoming spiked dramatically on Netflix during the opening weekend of Melania Trump’s new self-titled documentary. According to reported streaming data, Becoming recorded a 13,300% increase in viewership over the same period.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, Becoming was streamed for 47.5 million minutes on Netflix, a sharp rise from just 354,000 minutes the previous weekend. According to People, the renewed interest coincided with the theatrical release of Melania, which opened globally on Jan. 30.

Melania Trump’s documentary grossed approximately $7 million worldwide during its opening weekend. While the two projects differ in format and distribution, their simultaneous releases sparked notable comparisons in audience engagement.

The surge highlights the continued streaming appeal of Becoming, which chronicles Michelle Obama’s life, public service, and time as first lady, nearly five years after its original release.

Melania, the First Lady, the documentary acquired by Amazon MGM for $40 million, is projected to open between $3 million and $5 million across roughly 1,500 domestic theaters. Despite the wide release, the film is already encountering challenges overseas.

The documentary has been pulled from theaters in South Africa ahead of its global debut. According to the New York Times, the local distributor confirmed the decision, stating, “Based on recent developments, we’ve taken the decision to not go ahead with a theatrical release in territory.” The film is still scheduled to open worldwide on Friday in other markets.

Industry analysts have noted the unusual scale of the documentary release. According to Variety, a seven-figure opening is notable for a nonfiction film, particularly one not centered on a concert or live performance. However, it falls short when weighed against the reported $40 million acquisition cost. Amazon MGM is also said to have spent an additional $35 million on marketing, an exceptionally high figure for the genre.

The film’s profile is elevated by its subject matter, which focuses on Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration. Its release arrives amid heightened political tension in the United States, with ongoing debates around immigration enforcement and ICE operations drawing bipartisan criticism.