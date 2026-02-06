The National Football League has officially announced that the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams in the league’s first-ever regular-season game in Australia. The historic matchup will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in partnership with the Victorian State Government and Visit Victoria.

The Melbourne game will be part of an NFL record nine international games scheduled for 2026 across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums.

THE FIRST-EVER REGULAR SEASON GAME IN AUSTRALIA IS SET! 🇦🇺@49ers vs @RamsNFL at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. pic.twitter.com/Ae2w9ukd6J — NFL Australia & NZ (@NFLAUNZ) February 5, 2026

“As we continue our preparations for the NFL’s first-ever regular season game at the MCG in Melbourne, we are delighted that the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams,” said NFL Australia & New Zealand General Manager Charlotte Offord. “The 49ers are a popular franchise within the Australian market, and this rivalry game solidifies what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under.”

“This is a terrific opportunity to continue to support the league in its mission to grow the game of football,” said 49ers CEO Al Guido. “We look forward to working with the NFL to benefit local Australian communities through sport.”

Rams President Kevin Demoff added that the team has seen “tremendous excitement” from fans since securing marketing rights in Australia and looks forward to deepening its connection with Melbourne ahead of the game.

Further details, including the date, kickoff time, and ticket information, will be announced later.