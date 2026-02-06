Hip-hop history comes full circle as RZA brings together one of rap’s most influential collectives on Bobby Digital Presents: The Juice Crew, now available on all major platforms. Curated and produced by the Wu-Tang Clan architect, the project marks the first official Juice Crew release in decades and bridges two legendary eras of hip-hop.

The album features iconic members Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Masta Ace, MC Shan, Roxanne Shanté, Craig G, Grandaddy I.U., and Pearl Gates, honoring the legacy of the Marley Marl-led crew that helped define rap’s golden era. “This is a super duper dynamite blast”! the excitement around the release underscores its cultural weight.

Originally formed in the mid-1980s, the Juice Crew shaped lyricism, battle rap, and street storytelling, influencing generations of artists. With RZA at the helm, the new project reimagines that classic sound through a cinematic, modern lens while staying rooted in uncompromising authenticity.

Bobby Digital Presents: The Juice Crew functions as both a tribute and an evolution, celebrating hip-hop’s foundations while introducing its raw energy to a new generation of listeners. The release also arrives at a moment of renewed recognition for the crew, including Roxanne Shanté’s recent honor as the first female rapper to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.