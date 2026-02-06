NBA legend Scottie Pippen is opening his personal vault to the public, announcing a major memorabilia auction in partnership with Sotheby’s. The sale, titled The Scottie Pippen Collection, is set to launch in March and highlights iconic pieces from Pippen’s 17-year Hall of Fame career.

The curated collection features rare, game-worn items that trace Pippen’s impact on basketball history. Among the most notable pieces is the jersey he wore during the Chicago Bulls’ championship clinching victory in the 1998 NBA Finals.

The auction is expected to exceed $6 million in total value, with individual items estimated at $30,000 or more. Leading the sale are Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan VII sneakers from the 1992 Olympic gold medal game with the “Dream Team.” Jordan gifted the shoes to Pippen in the locker room following the historic win, and the pair is valued at up to $2.5 million.

Also included is a Larry Bird jersey from the same 1992 Olympics, adding further significance to a collection that celebrates one of basketball’s most storied eras.