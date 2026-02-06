Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Stove God Cooks Links With Swizz Beatz on New Single “Welcome to My Garden”

February 6, 2026
Shawn Grant

Stove God Cooks is kicking off 2026 with fresh heat. The Syracuse-born rapper has released his first new single of the year, “Welcome To My Garden,” teaming up with GRAMMY-winning producer and mogul Swizz Beatz.

Announced via Instagram, the track flips a lush Minnie Riperton sample, giving Stove space to balance slick confidence with sharp lyricism. “I don’t need your flowers, b*tch, I got my own garden,” he declares, setting the tone over celebratory horns and soaring vocals. He later delivers a knowing twist on success and ambition, rapping, “I told you that I’d always stay the same/I told you that the money won’t change me, b*tch I lied to you.”

The release follows Stove’s late 2025 singles “GOAT STAMP” and “El Pueblo,” which helped fuel anticipation for his upcoming album GOAT STAMP, expected soon via Babygrande Records.