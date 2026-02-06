Stove God Cooks is kicking off 2026 with fresh heat. The Syracuse-born rapper has released his first new single of the year, “Welcome To My Garden,” teaming up with GRAMMY-winning producer and mogul Swizz Beatz.

Announced via Instagram, the track flips a lush Minnie Riperton sample, giving Stove space to balance slick confidence with sharp lyricism. “I don’t need your flowers, b*tch, I got my own garden,” he declares, setting the tone over celebratory horns and soaring vocals. He later delivers a knowing twist on success and ambition, rapping, “I told you that I’d always stay the same/I told you that the money won’t change me, b*tch I lied to you.”

The release follows Stove’s late 2025 singles “GOAT STAMP” and “El Pueblo,” which helped fuel anticipation for his upcoming album GOAT STAMP, expected soon via Babygrande Records.