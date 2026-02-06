With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a new report reveals that romantic gestures in 2026 are coming with a record-breaking price tag. According to the study released in January, San Francisco has officially been crowned the most expensive city in America for a “perfect date,” requiring couples to shell out an average of $372.70 for a single evening.

The research analyzed the average costs of essential Valentine’s attributes—including a three-course meal, wine, entertainment, and the traditional dozen roses—focusing on average consumer spending rather than ultra-luxury options.

The High Cost of Romance: Top 10 Most Expensive Cities

If you’re planning to wine and dine your partner in these major hubs, you might want to check your savings account first. The gap between the top two spots is razor-thin, with New York City trailing San Francisco by less than two dollars.

Rank City “Perfect Date” Cost 1 San Francisco, CA $372.7 2 New York, NY $370.8 3 Boston, MA $349.2 4 Washington, DC $348.8 5 New Orleans, LA $327.6 6 Dallas, TX $319.8 7 Austin, TX $318.2 8 Seattle, WA $307.4 9 Los Angeles, CA $302.8 10 Miami, FL $301.1

A Regional Breakdown of Spending

The Golden Gate’s Gilded Dates

In San Francisco, the “perfect date” is anchored by a high-end dining experience. A standard three-course meal for two averages $145, while a dozen roses add another $105 to the bill. Combined with chocolates and wine, the total hits the $372 mark, making it the toughest city in the U.S. on a romantic budget.

Entertainment Surcharge in the Big Apple

New York City takes the second spot but holds the title for the most expensive entertainment. A simple trip to the cinema will cost pairs $60 on average. When you add a $140 dinner and $98 for flowers, the total remains just shy of the top spot at $370.80.

Texas-Sized Flower Bills

While San Francisco is the most expensive overall, Texas holds a specific record: flower costs. Both Dallas and Austin boast the highest prices for a dozen roses in the country, with florists charging a staggering $125 per bouquet.

More Than Just Romance

The study also highlights a shifting cultural trend. According to the CEO of JB.com, Valentine’s Day has evolved beyond traditional couples.

“Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples anymore, and the spending proves it. Around 32% of people are buying gifts for friends this year—the highest ever,” the CEO noted. “People are also budgeting for Valentine’s brunches, coworker treats, and friend group dinners, so the overall celebration costs are higher than ever.”

Whether it’s a $60 box of chocolates in New York or a $134 dinner in New Orleans, the 2026 data suggests that Americans are more willing than ever to invest in their relationships—both romantic and platonic—regardless of the rising costs.

