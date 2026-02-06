On this date in 2003, 50 Cent unleashed his landmark debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin on Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, delivering what would become one of the most dominant rap releases of the early 2000s.

Fresh off the undeniable street momentum of his Guess Who’s Back mixtape, 50’s rise reached another level after connecting with Eminem, which led to a major deal under the Shady and Aftermath umbrella. With Dr. Dre and 50 Cent serving as executive producers, the project quickly turned into one of the most highly anticipated debuts of the new millennium, carrying the weight of both industry co signs and street credibility.

The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200, moving close to 900000 copies in its first week. Over time, it went on to earn 6 times platinum status, solidifying its place as a commercial and cultural powerhouse. The success of the music, along with heavy rotation on radio and video channels, helped fuel the momentum that later carried into the film of the same name starring 50. The album also received a Grammy nomination in 2004, further confirming its impact on the culture.

Standout singles like “In Da Club”, “21 Questions” featuring the late Nate Dogg, and “P.I.M.P.” became anthems that crossed borders and generations. Each record showcased a different side of 50’s artistry, from club dominance to introspection to worldwide appeal.

Salute to 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and the entire G Unit movement for delivering a project that helped define an era in Hip Hop.