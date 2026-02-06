Talk about send cash app. A family dispute involving GloRilla spilled onto social media this week and unexpectedly drew in Tory Lanez, who allegedly stepped in with financial support.

The awkward situation began when GloRilla’s sister Victoria, who goes by Scar Face Woods online, posted on Facebook accusing the rapper of failing to support her family despite often referencing their financial struggles in public. The post quickly circulated, sparking debate among fans and followers.

GloRilla appeared to respond indirectly by sharing a screenshot of a message that seemed to be from her mother, thanking her for ongoing financial help. The message read, “Thank you so very very much!!! Really didn’t want to ask because you already do so much for us. I thank you so very much for all that you do. I don’t take it for granted at all!”

As the exchange gained traction, Tory Lanez reportedly became aware of the situation while incarcerated. Scar Face Woods later shared that Lanez reached out privately and sent her money. In a post addressing the payment, she wrote, “He didn’t want me to post this, but ya boy heard about the situation all the way in jail, Tory Lanez.”

The image she shared showed a $2,500 transfer allegedly sent via Apple Pay. Scar Face Woods replied to the payment with a short message that read, “Thank you.”

Neither GloRilla nor Lanez has issued a public statement addressing the situation further. The episode has continued to fuel online conversation about family dynamics, public narratives, and expectations placed on artists once personal matters become public.