Former President Donald Trump is facing widespread criticism after posting a video on Truth Social that includes a racist image depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. The video circulated quickly across social media, prompting condemnation from civil rights advocates and political observers who described the imagery as dehumanizing and offensive.

The post adds to ongoing scrutiny of Trump’s online activity and rhetoric, particularly as he remains a central figure in U.S. politics. As of publication, Trump has not publicly addressed the backlash or removed the video.