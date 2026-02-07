Byline: Nia Bowers

Workplace injuries can place significant strain on employees, especially for those who lack the support they need to navigate the compensation process. There are many factors to consider, varying on a state-by-state basis, which may complicate matters. With the aid of a skilled legal professional, however, injured workers can move toward receiving the full compensation to which they may be entitled.

How Attorneys Contribute to Fair Compensation

An experienced attorney, such as those at Shulman & Hill legal professionals, can make a significant difference in the outcome of a workers’ compensation case. These individuals are experts at determining one’s eligibility, gathering documents, dealing with insurance providers, and appealing denied claims. With a deep understanding of the law, attorneys ensure that workers are compensated fairly.

The Value of Early Legal Support

For an injured party, it is important to note the value of early legal support. Many injured workers delay the decision to contact a lawyer, under the assumption or indication that an employer’s insurance will handle the matter. However, this may create room for an employer to minimize claims or avoid responsibility. Early support can help injured workers to secure proper medical evaluation, ensure that all claim deadlines are met, and provide access to vocational rehabilitation if needed.

“New York enacted its workers’ compensation statute to address the inequities historically existing among employers and employees with regard to workplace injuries,” the New York City Law Department states. “Employers assume all liability for injuries arising out of and in the course of employment, regardless of fault… In exchange, employees are prohibited from bringing a lawsuit for personal injuries.”

Advocacy Within a No-Fault System

Despite an employee’s inability to bring a lawsuit against their employer in cities like New York, disputes over denied claims, low settlement offers, and return-to-work mandates are common. When such disputes arise, legal professionals serve as advocates, presenting evidence, cross-examining witnesses, and working to overturn unjust denials. Legal backing can be key to proving an injury to be work-related.

Workers’ compensation may be a no-fault system, but there are cases in which injured workers may pursue additional compensation. Third-party lawsuits for matters such as defective equipment, claims for employer negligence in rare circumstances, and Social Security disability benefits may be at play. Legal professionals are skilled at identifying and pursuing these avenues when available.

Finding a Trusted Workers’ Compensation Attorney

Finding a workers’ compensation attorney can be a difficult process, so it is important to know what to look for in a trusted partner. Perhaps most importantly, clients should look for an attorney who operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning that one only pays if they receive compensation. Additionally, individuals may consider testimonials and reviews that affirm the attorney’s efficacy.

FAQs

Q: What does a workers’ compensation attorney do?

A: A workers’ compensation attorney handles a variety of responsibilities, including the filing of claims, gathering of medical evidence, dealing with insurance companies, and representing clients during hearings and appeals.

Q: When should one contact a workers’ compensation attorney?

A: If one has experienced a workplace injury, it is best to consult an attorney as soon as possible. This approach helps to avoid missed deadlines and ensure that one’s claim is handled in an efficient and timely manner.

Q: How much does a workers’ compensation lawyer cost?

A: Most often, a workers’ compensation attorney will work on a contingency fee basis. This means that a client only has to pay if they successfully receive compensation for their injury.

Q: What happens when a claim is denied?

A: There is always the right to appeal a decision in this matter, and a legal professional can guide one through this process. However, they may also help an individual to recognize that their claim is not likely to succeed.