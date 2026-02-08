On this day in 2000, Brooklyn-based revolutionary duo dead prez changed the landscape of conscious rap with the release of their groundbreaking debut album, Let’s Get Free, on Loud Records. Now, 25 years later, its impact remains as powerful as ever.
Founded in the late ‘90s with guidance from Brand Nubian’s Lord Jamar, stic and M-1 redefined socially conscious Hip-Hop, delivering unfiltered perspectives on systemic oppression, self-determination, and Black liberation—all while maintaining the sharp lyrical prowess of true emcees. Entirely produced by Lord Jamar and stic, Let’s Get Free offered a raw and unapologetic depiction of the Black experience, with tracks like “They Schools,” “Psychology,” and “Behind Enemy Lines” confronting institutional injustices head-on. Meanwhile, songs like “Mind Sex,” “Be Healthy,” and “Discipline” promoted empowerment and self-improvement, reinforcing Hip-Hop’s role as a tool for enlightenment and upliftment.
Both commercially and critically acclaimed, Let’s Get Free remains one of the most important socio-political statements in Hip-Hop history. A quarter-century later, its themes still resonate, reminding us that Hip-Hop is more than entertainment—it’s a movement. Salute to stic, M-1, and the entire RBG crew for giving the culture a timeless masterpiece!
