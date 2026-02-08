On this date at the turn of the millennium, Ghostface Killah of the legendary Wu Tang Clan delivered his sophomore solo album Supreme Clientele, the long awaited follow up to his critically acclaimed Ironman debut. After a four year gap between releases, the anticipation around the project was heavy, and Ghost did not disappoint. Over time, many critics and fans have come to regard Supreme Clientele as the strongest album in his catalog and one of the most celebrated solo efforts to come from the Clan.

RZA guided the overall sound of the project, maintaining that signature Wu energy while allowing room for contributions from other trusted producers. The album featured production from the Beatnuts’ Juju, along with work from Inspectah Deck and DJ Allah Mathematics, helping to shape a layered, soulful and gritty soundscape that matched Ghost’s vivid storytelling.

Standout records like “Apollo Kids” and “Cherchez La Ghost” gave the album a strong presence beyond the underground, helping it reach gold status within just two months of its release. More than just commercial success, the album became known for its raw lyricism, colorful slang and cinematic detail that made Ghost’s style unmistakable.

Salute to Ghostface Killah, RZA and the entire Wu Tang Clan for delivering a timeless piece of Hip Hop history that continues to influence the culture decades later.