Interest around Drizzy’s album Iceman has resurfaced as 2026 begins, reviving a conversation that stalled when the project never arrived last year. After months of quiet that followed its expected 2025 release window, recent audio previews have offered fans their first real sense of movement.

AKADEMIKS PLAYS A SNIPPET FROM DRAKE’S UPCOMING ALBUM ICEMAN 🦉🧊 pic.twitter.com/dGiiJaYXhX — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) February 6, 2026

The renewed chatter stems from short clips circulated online by Akademiks. In one excerpt, Drake reflects on how his career is framed within hip hop debates, pushing back on familiar labels. He calls being described as the “greatest” an “understatement,” framing the remark as a critique of how credit and recognition are often unevenly assigned. The tone is thoughtful rather than triumphant.

AKADEMIKS PLAYED ANOTHER SNIPPET FROM ICEMAN 🦉🧊 pic.twitter.com/bFTYqInXJb — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) February 6, 2026

That same clip also touches on friction behind the scenes. Drake references critics he characterizes as “double agents” and speaks openly about his long relationship with his record label. “Even my label, gave ‘em 15 years of my soul,” he says, a line that hints at fatigue paired with resilience.

Akademiks briefly pivoted to discuss J. Cole’s forthcoming album, The Fall-Off, before returning to Drake content. Soon after, a second snippet surfaced, this time featuring a pointed reference to “Free Slime.”

Taken together, the clips have intensified speculation around Iceman. Rather than offering clear answers about timing or sound, they suggest an album shaped by introspection, industry tension, and Drake’s ongoing reckoning with his place in the culture.