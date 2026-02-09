Tonight’s Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California delivered one of the most talked-about performances in recent memory as global superstar Bad Bunny took the stage. With a set rooted deeply in his Puerto Rican heritage and identity, Bad Bunny brought Latin trap, reggaeton, and infectious energy to millions watching worldwide. Opening with fan favorites like “Tití Me Preguntó,” he performed a series of hits in a visually rich show that featured scenic set pieces, dynamic choreography, and surprise guest appearances from artists including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, blending salsa, pop, and reggaeton in an unforgettable fusion. Early reports indicate that the halftime show drew at least 120 million viewers worldwide.

From start to finish, Bad Bunny’s halftime performance wasn’t just entertainment, it was an anthem for cultural pride on one of the largest stages in the world. The production incorporated traditional Puerto Rican imagery, community scenes, dancers, and iconic set pieces resembling a Puerto Rican “casita.” The show featured a vibrant medley of hits, including “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Safaera,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR,” “Monaco,” “El Apagón,” “Café Con Ron,” and DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” Guest performances included Lady Gaga on “Die with a Smile” and Ricky Martin on “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii.” Among the celebrity cameos were Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, who each sang, and actors Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba, rapper Cardi B and singer Karol G.

His all-Spanish performance marked a historic moment as the first solo artist to headline the halftime show in Spanish and used the world’s biggest entertainment platform to celebrate culture, community, and connection. The crowd’s response and online chatter generally reflected widespread excitement and praise. However, some critics expressed displeasure with the language choice and themes (the Turning Point USA rival “All-American” halftime show featuring Kid Rock drew over 6 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube for comparison).

And for the wedding? That was apparently a real wedding of two fans who had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding and instead, he invited them to get married at the Super Bowl, even signing the wedding certificate himself mid-performance.