The wedding featured during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was real, according to the artist’s representative. According to ESPN, the couple was legally married during the live performance.

The pair originally invited Bad Bunny to their wedding. Instead of attending, he offered an unforgettable surprise by inviting them to exchange vows during his halftime set. The couple appeared multiple times throughout the performance, starting with an onstage proposal early in the show. Midway through the set, they were married while surrounded by dancers as part of the choreography.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show also included surprise performances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Celebrities such as Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and influencer Alix Earle were spotted as guests inside Bad Bunny’s La Casita themed section.

The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of Super Bowl LX.