Before the Super Bowl festivities popped off, Cardi B turned an unexpected mishap into a lighthearted moment after cameras captured her interacting with a humanoid robot in San Franciso.

The Bronx emcee was caught outside the Intercontinental Hotel San Francisco on Saturday, Feb. 7, when she noticed the robot positioned near the entrance. Drawn to it, Cardi quickly approached and played to the surrounding cameras, striking a few provocative poses as onlookers watched.

Our friends at TMZ got the scoop on the now viral video.

Cardi B fell to the floor after a humanoid robot launched at her after she called it her man. 👀😭 🤖 pic.twitter.com/K3P7x3ZGX4 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 8, 2026

During the brief exchange with the AI robot, she appeared to lose her balance. Moments later, both Cardi and the robot went down in a clumsy spill that immediately drew attention from people nearby. Several bystanders rushed in to help her get back on her feet.

Rather than appearing rattled, Cardi laughed off the fall and seemed unfazed by the incident, treating it as an amusing blip rather than a setback. The moment quickly became a viral curiosity, blending celebrity spectacle with a touch of futuristic oddity.

Later that night, Cardi was back on the scene as usual, attending Fanatics’ annual Super Bowl party. Her appearance there showed no sign that the earlier stumble slowed her down, reinforcing her reputation for shaking off awkward moments with humor and confidence.

The brief encounter offered fans an unscripted glimpse of Cardi in public, mixing spontaneity, comedy, and the unpredictable nature of modern celebrity sightings.