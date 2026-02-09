Following Bad Bunny’s show-stealing Super Bowl halftime performance, Chris Brown is making his own bid for the coveted stage. Shortly after the broadcast, Brown shared a pointed Instagram Story in response to the moment, signaling his interest in headlining a future halftime show.

“I THINK ITS SAFE TO SAY.. THEY NEED ME ! 😏” – Chris Brown

The post quickly gained traction across social media, with fans debating whether Brown should be next in line for the NFL’s biggest musical platform. Bad Bunny’s halftime set drew widespread attention for its energy, cultural moments, and surprise appearances, reigniting conversations about who could follow such a high bar.