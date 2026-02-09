Reports are conflicting over whether Drake was asked to join Bad Bunny during his Super Bowl halftime performance and whether he declined the invitation. According to The Sun, Drake allegedly turned down an appearance to avoid shifting attention away from Bad Bunny’s moment on one of the world’s biggest stages.

“he [drake] said no because he wants everyone to focus on is brother benito. he wants bad bunny to enjoy the moment, to do his thing, and to not have his moment surrounded by noise about any kind of revenge on kendrick.”



“he wants his friend to shine, and to pay tribute to the latino world his way, without drake being the center of attention.”

The report suggests Drake made the decision out of respect for Bad Bunny’s vision and cultural impact, allowing the performance to remain centered on the Puerto Rican superstar and his message.

However, entertainment journalist Loren LaRosa pushed back on that narrative, citing information from within Super Bowl production circles.

“A source familiar with Super Bowl production tells me .. reports of the narrative that Drake declined a chance to perform during today’s Super Bowl with Bad Bunny.. because he didn’t want to overshadow Bad Bunny’s moment.. are completely NOT TRUE.”

A source familiar with Super Bowl production tells me .. reports of the narrative that Drake declined a chance to perform during today's Super Bowl with Bad Bunny.. because he didn't want to overshadow Bad Bunny's moment.. are completely NOT TRUE. pic.twitter.com/9BdIORY4D6 — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) February 8, 2026

With no official comment from Drake, Bad Bunny, or the NFL, the situation remains unclear. As debate continues online, the conflicting accounts highlight how closely watched and scrutinized Super Bowl halftime performances have become.