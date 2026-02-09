Reports are conflicting over whether Drake was asked to join Bad Bunny during his Super Bowl halftime performance and whether he declined the invitation. According to The Sun, Drake allegedly turned down an appearance to avoid shifting attention away from Bad Bunny’s moment on one of the world’s biggest stages.
The report suggests Drake made the decision out of respect for Bad Bunny’s vision and cultural impact, allowing the performance to remain centered on the Puerto Rican superstar and his message.
However, entertainment journalist Loren LaRosa pushed back on that narrative, citing information from within Super Bowl production circles.
With no official comment from Drake, Bad Bunny, or the NFL, the situation remains unclear. As debate continues online, the conflicting accounts highlight how closely watched and scrutinized Super Bowl halftime performances have become.