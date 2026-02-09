Former Vice President Kamala Harris responded after a racist video targeting Barack and Michelle Obama circulated from Donald Trump’s account, rejecting explanations from his team. “No one believes this cover up from the White House, especially since they originally defended the post. We are all clear-eyed about who Donald Trump is and what he believes.”

President Donald Trump addressed controversy surrounding a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama that was shared on his Truth Social account, distancing himself from responsibility and declining to apologize.

Asked about the post, Trump said the video was shared by a staffer and that he did not review it in full before it was reposted. “A staffer posted, I knew, it was all about, if you take a look at it and see the whole thing, it was a small section at the end…I liked the beginning, I saw it and passed it on, but probably nobody reviewed the end of it. Somebody slipped and missed a very small part. I didn’t do it, by the way, it was done by someone else. This was a retruth. It was not done by us.”

When a reporter noted that the White House said a staffer sent the video and asked if that person would be fired, Trump replied, “No. I looked at it. I didn’t see the whole thing. I gave it to the people, they posted it.”

Pressed on whether he would apologize, Trump responded, “No, I didn’t make a mistake.”