Mark your calendars for February 19th, 2026. New Balance is set to drop two globally exclusive colorways of the ABZORB 2000, available only through Foot Locker and Champs Sports. This release bridges the gap between high-performance tech and modern lifestyle aesthetics, making it a standout addition to any sneaker rotation.

Design Meets Innovation

The New Balance ABZORB 2000 is defined by its bold, futuristic silhouette. At its core is a sculpted midsole featuring New Balance’s signature ABZORB technology. This cushioning system provides responsive, all-day comfort, ensuring that the shoe feels as good as it looks.

The upper is constructed with a streamlined, layered design that gives the shoe its distinct, progressive character. It’s a silhouette built for those who want a bold look for everyday wear without sacrificing the support of a traditional runner.

Exclusive Colorways and Pricing

This collection introduces two unique palettes tailored for different styles, both priced at $170:

Men’s Sizing: A striking Blue colorway (often seen as Blue Ice Grey that highlights the shoe’s sleek lines and technical layering.

Women's Sizing: A sophisticated Grey/Beige/Tan mix (also known as Castlerock), offering a versatile, neutral aesthetic that leans into the "quiet luxury" trend.

Where to Buy

Starting February 19th, you can secure your pair at:

Select Foot Locker stores globally and online at footlocker.com .

globally and online at . Select U.S. Champs Sports stores and online at champssports.com.

As these are globally exclusive to the Foot Locker family of brands, they are expected to move quickly upon release.