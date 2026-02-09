Before Super Bowl LX went down New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was hit with a serious civil lawsuit that outlines a series of allegations stemming from a business relationship gone wrong.

According to court filings cited by our friends at TMZ, a concierge consultant claims he was hired to coordinate the transport of Diggs’ Ferrari from Miami to New York and later to Houston. The lawsuit states that the arrangement unraveled in July 2024 after the vehicle was stolen while being transported to Houston. Although police reportedly confirmed the theft, the plaintiff alleges Diggs began telling others that he was responsible for stealing the car, a claim he strongly denies.

Get this, the lawsuit further alleges that after the theft, individuals associated with Diggs confronted the man in public settings, including restaurants. He claims he was pressured to return gifts Diggs had previously given him.

Court documents state that Diggs acknowledged the situation in text messages, allegedly admitting he was “responsible and accountable” for the behavior of people within his inner circle. The complaint escalates with an accusation that in December 2025, the consultant was physically attacked by two men described as Diggs’ associates at a Miami restaurant.

The lawsuit also claims Diggs’ brother, NFL defensive back Trevon Diggs, was present during the alleged assault and did not step in. The plaintiff says the incident caused severe injuries, including a torn ACL.

In addition to defamation, the lawsuit accuses Diggs of civil conspiracy and argues he is “vicariously liable” for the actions of those around him. Both Stefon and Trevon Diggs are named as defendants. The amount of damages being sought has not yet been disclosed.

