T.I. is not retreating from the spotlight or the smoke. After 50 Cent poked fun at the Atlanta rapper over comments suggesting he could win a Verzuz matchup, T.I. responded by doubling down on momentum rather than mudslinging.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, T.I. posted an Instagram video of himself rapping along to “Let Em’ Know” while spending time with his family as dinner was prepared. The scene was relaxed, but the message was firm. Alongside the clip, he addressed 50 Cent directly and dismissed the idea that old controversies define him.

“@50cent I don’t fear my past I’m too focused on the future. Top 20 in 2 weeks & climbing. Now #LetemKnow THAT!!! I’m LOVED not LIKED. #MyGodDontPlayBoutMe,” the post’s caption read.

Earlier the same day, 50 Cent shared a video that appeared to show T.I. testifying in court, identifying a deceased man and describing how the family was notified. He paired the clip with a caption aimed at shutting down any Verzuz talk.

“No, no, I don’t like it No verses, let’s do (The stay away challenge ) and stay away from me. LOL @50centaction,” Fif wrote.

A day earlier, 50 Cent also reposted footage of T.I. from a Crime Stoppers Atlanta promotion, adding another pointed remark.

“I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support, but yall gotta do better. LOL keep my name out ya mouth ! @bransoncognac,” the caption read.

For now, the back and forth suggests a Verzuz showdown is more talk than timetable.