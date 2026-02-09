Jazz has once again found its way into mainstream Hip-Hop. With the success of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, more artists have begun incorporating classic brass and string jazz elements into their music. But long before this resurgence, one of the earliest jazz-infused Hip-Hop albums, Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space), was released by Brooklyn-based trio Digable Planets on this day in 1993.

Peaking at #81 on the Billboard 200, this groundbreaking debut introduced a fresh jazz-fusion style to New York’s boom-bap scene. With members hailing from different parts of the country—Butterfly from Seattle, Ladybug Mecca from Washington D.C., and Doodlebug from Philadelphia—Digable Planets brought a unique and sophisticated flair to conscious rap. While not as overtly political as their follow-up album, Reachin’ still touched on thought-provoking topics, including abortion rights and artistic drug use.

The album’s standout single, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” became an instant Hip-Hop classic. It peaked at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100, sold 500,000 copies within a year, and earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Decades later, the track remains culturally relevant, frequently appearing in advertisements, TV shows, and films, solidifying its place in music history.