Exclusives featured

Today in Hip-Hop History: Digable Planets Released Their Debut Album ‘Reachin’ (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)’ 33 Years Ago

February 9, 2026
Sha Be Allah

Jazz has once again found its way into mainstream Hip-Hop. With the success of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, more artists have begun incorporating classic brass and string jazz elements into their music. But long before this resurgence, one of the earliest jazz-infused Hip-Hop albums, Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space), was released by Brooklyn-based trio Digable Planets on this day in 1993.

Peaking at #81 on the Billboard 200, this groundbreaking debut introduced a fresh jazz-fusion style to New York’s boom-bap scene. With members hailing from different parts of the country—Butterfly from Seattle, Ladybug Mecca from Washington D.C., and Doodlebug from Philadelphia—Digable Planets brought a unique and sophisticated flair to conscious rap. While not as overtly political as their follow-up album, Reachin’ still touched on thought-provoking topics, including abortion rights and artistic drug use.

The album’s standout single, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” became an instant Hip-Hop classic. It peaked at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100, sold 500,000 copies within a year, and earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Decades later, the track remains culturally relevant, frequently appearing in advertisements, TV shows, and films, solidifying its place in music history.