As predicted, President Trump used Truth Social to sharply criticize Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, lashing out at the global star and the NFL in a post that quickly drew widespread attention and condemnation, depending on who’s talking.

The performance, which leaned heavily into Spanish-language music and Latino cultural imagery, and featured appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, became the latest flashpoint in Trump’s ongoing cultur wars and political grievances.

Yeah, yeah yeah, here’s the post:

In the lengthy post shown in the attached image, Trump condemned the show in sweeping terms, ranting, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Trump’s expectedly weird comments echoed long-standing criticism from the right over the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny, who has previously spoken out against the administration’s immigration policies. Despite Trump’s claims, the halftime show made no direct reference to him or his presidency, focusing instead on music, performance, and cultural celebration.

Anyways, the performance was lit. Period.