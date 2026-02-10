Bad Bunny has officially claimed the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time. His Super Bowl LX performance drew more than 135 million viewers, setting a new benchmark and surpassing the previous record held by Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 appearance, which reached 133.5 million.

The show marked a cultural milestone as Bad Bunny became the first solo Latin male artist to headline the halftime stage. Performed entirely in Spanish, the set placed Puerto Rican culture front and center, blending music, imagery, and staging rooted in the island’s identity.

The performance featured a run of Bad Bunny’s biggest records, including “BAILE INOLVIDABLE,” “DtMF,” and “Tití Me Preguntó.” One of the night’s most talked-about moments came when the show incorporated a real wedding ceremony, staged live during the broadcast. The spectacle also included surprise appearances from artists such as Ricky Martin and Cardi B.

Visually, the production transformed the field into what resembled a Puerto Rican block party, complete with social club details and neighborhood-inspired design. The approach resonated immediately with audiences. In the hours following the game, Bad Bunny’s music streams on Apple Music jumped sevenfold.

Elsewhere, Turning Point USA aired a competing broadcast titled “The All-American Halftime Show.” According to reported online metrics, the alternative presentation drew roughly 5 million viewers on YouTube, while combined counts across YouTube and Rumble reached at least 6.4 million as the event unfolded Sunday night.

Bad Bunny’s halftime appearance now stands as both a ratings triumph and a defining moment for Latin representation on the Super Bowl stage.