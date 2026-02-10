Bad Bunny’s #SuperBowl halftime show delivered massive ratings, reaching an average audience of 128.2 million viewers and setting multiple NFL social media records.

According to Nielsen, the full Super Bowl broadcast averaged 124.9 million viewers this year. That figure matches the previously reported overall average of 124.9 million but falls short of the 133.5 million viewers who tuned in for Kendrick Lamar’s record-setting halftime performance last year.

Even so, Bad Bunny’s show dominated online engagement, driving record interaction across NFL platforms and cementing its place as one of the most-watched halftime events in league history.