In a meeting of two of the internet’s most talked-about figures, rapper Cardi B and viral sports reporter Janerika Owens crossed paths in the Bay Area ahead of Super Bowl 60. Known for their typically bold and skin-baring fashion choices, both women shocked fans by opting for uncharacteristically conservative looks for the pre-game event.

A Mutual Admiration Society

The encounter, captured on video, showed Cardi B clearly impressed by the 25-year-old reporter. “She’s even prettier in person,” Cardi remarked as the two shared a hug and posed for cameras. The rapper continued her praise, calling Owens “gorgeous” and “beautiful,” while Owens returned the compliments by gesturing toward Cardi’s own striking appearance.

The friendly interaction comes at a high-stakes moment for Cardi B personally, as her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, prepares to take the field for the New England Patriots in their championship matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Conservative Looks Spark Conversation

The fashion choices for the day were the primary talking point for fans.

Janerika Owens: After going viral just a week prior for a “tacky” and “inappropriate” bra-less shorts set at Seahawks media day, Owens pivoted to a modest maroon leather pantsuit .

After going viral just a week prior for a “tacky” and “inappropriate” bra-less shorts set at Seahawks media day, Owens pivoted to a modest . Cardi B: Mirroring the more covered-up aesthetic, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore a black and yellow bodysuit that left much more to the imagination than her usual stage attire.

Avant le Super Bowl, Cardi B a été totalement impressionnée par la beauté de la journaliste sportive Janerika Owens qu’elle a rencontrée en personne. ✨🏈 pic.twitter.com/FJWUgXFq5u — Le Media 100Filtre (@lemedia100filtr) February 8, 2026

Ongoing Professionalism Debate

The shift in Owens’ attire follows a wave of online criticism regarding her professional standards. Following her media day appearance, social media users and fellow reporters questioned the line between personal branding and workplace professionalism.

While some anonymous sources at her network suggested that dress codes are difficult to enforce without risking accusations of discrimination, critics like X user @CelebriD argued that “media day with athletes and staff is still work,” and that dressing for a professional environment is essential for women to be taken seriously in sports media.

Whether this more “modest” Super Bowl appearance marks a permanent shift for the viral reporter remains to be seen, but for one afternoon in the Bay Area, the focus remained on the high-profile support between two of culture’s most defiant multi-hyphenates.