Following President Donald Trump’s social media attack targeting Barack and Michelle Obama, Dr. Bernice King shared a powerful statement affirming Black identity and dignity during Black History Month. In her message, the civil rights leader rejected racist narratives and emphasized the humanity and diversity of Black Americans across all walks of life. “Our ‘status in life’ does not determine our worth,” King wrote, adding, “We are beloved of God as postal workers and professors. As a former First Lady and President. As people. We are not apes.”

This Black History Month,

I want to remind you of who we are.



As Earth, Wind & Fire sang,

“We are people of the mighty.”



As my father said, “Yes, I’m Black. I’m proud of it.

I’m Black and beautiful.”



We are human beings of varying roles who descend from a diverse people. Not… pic.twitter.com/DdIDzZLjWR — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 6, 2026