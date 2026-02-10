Squabble up? Not so much but there was plenty of smoke with what began as a standard Sunday morning flight for Ja Rule and G-Unit affiliate Tony Yayo along with Uncle Murda. Things quickly spiraled into chaos when the opps exchanged words aboard a Delta plane traveling from San Francisco to New York City.

Get this, reportedly the dispute unfolded shortly after boarding, with Ja Rule seated one row ahead of Yayo and fellow 50 Cent associate Uncle Murda in business class. According to video later shared online by Murda, a comment from Ja directed toward the pair escalated into a loud confrontation that drew attention from nearby passengers.

Witnesses said Ja Rule shouted profanities and repeatedly suggested he wanted to fight. At one point, he tossed a pillow toward Yayo’s seat as voices echoed through the cabin. Yayo responded by warning that arguments on an airplane fall under federal jurisdiction and maintained he had not instigated the situation.

Flight attendants stepped in and temporarily escorted both men off the aircraft while the matter was addressed. Delta confirmed that two customers were spoken to by the cabin crew following a disagreement and that one passenger was rebooked on a later flight. The plane ultimately continued to JFK without further incident.

Follow-up footage shared by Uncle Murda appeared to show Ja Rule’s seat empty, with Murda joking that he took it. Ja Rule later commented on the incident online, portraying himself as unfazed and amused by the encounter. He also referenced a witness account describing him as the aggressor.

50 Cent later amplified the moment by reposting the footage to his large social media following, using the opportunity to ridicule his longtime rival and revive a feud that has spanned decades.