Lil Jon has shared heartbreaking news confirming the passing of his son, Nathan Smith, at the age of 27. In a public statement, the artist expressed deep grief alongside Nathan’s mother, Nicole Smith. “I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated.” He remembered Nathan as a kind, talented, and loving presence, highlighting his accomplishments as a music producer, artist, engineer, and NYU graduate. “We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him.”