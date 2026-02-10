Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Lil Jon Releases Statement on Death of His Son Nathan Smith

February 10, 2026
Shawn Grant

Lil Jon has shared heartbreaking news confirming the passing of his son, Nathan Smith, at the age of 27. In a public statement, the artist expressed deep grief alongside Nathan’s mother, Nicole Smith. “I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated.” He remembered Nathan as a kind, talented, and loving presence, highlighting his accomplishments as a music producer, artist, engineer, and NYU graduate. “We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him.”