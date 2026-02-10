The average high temperature in Milwaukee in late June is about XX degrees, but this summer it’s about to get a whole lot hotter as Post Malone, Don Toliver, Jelly Roll, Ella Mae, and The Roots join a diverse lineup of major and emerging artists for two weeks of performances at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

Country music legend Garth Brooks will be headlining the event, kicking off the first two concerts. ip-hop legends The Roots will close the BMO Pavilion on June 25, while the American Family Insurance Amphitheater lineup includes Don Toliver headlining June 19 with supporting acts SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, Sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo, plus Post Malone performing June 27. R&B standout Ella Mai is also set to headline the BMO Pavilion on July 2, alongside veteran R&B star Charlie Wilson on June 18.

The 2026 festival will showcase around 600 artists, blending hip-hop, R&B, pop, rock, country, and reggae across multiple stages.

Interestingly enough, despite the huge names already on the lineup, festival announcers have stated that even more artists will be announced in the coming months. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://campsite.bio/summerfest.