On this day in 2004, Def Jam Recordings, through its Roc A Fella imprint, released Kanye West’s long awaited debut album The College Dropout, officially introducing the world to a producer turned emcee whose vision would soon reshape the sound and direction of Hip Hop.

Now 21 years removed from its release, the album still stands as one of the most important debuts the culture has ever seen. The College Dropout entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, moving 441,000 copies in its first week and immediately establishing Kanye as more than just the man behind the boards. He was a voice, a storyteller and a disruptor who brought something different to the table at a time when the game was dominated by street anthems and club records.

The project was driven by a powerful run of singles that showcased both vulnerability and confidence. “Through the Wire,” inspired by his near fatal car crash, introduced listeners to Kanye’s raw honesty and determination. “Jesus Walks” broke new ground by bringing faith and spirituality into mainstream rap without apology. “All Falls Down” and “Slow Jamz” featuring Jamie Foxx and Twista became major chart successes, with “Slow Jamz” climbing all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The impact was immediate and long lasting. The College Dropout earned Kanye his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 47th Grammy Awards and went on to become his best selling album in the United States, moving more than 3.4 million copies domestically and over 4 million worldwide. Over the years, it has consistently been ranked among the greatest debut albums in music history, landing on major lists from outlets like Time and Rolling Stone.

More than just a successful release, The College Dropout shifted the culture. It proved that a rapper could be introspective, soulful and socially aware while still dominating the charts. Twenty one years later, its influence is still felt in the sound, style and storytelling of the generation that followed.