Speculation on socials is heating up after Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram, a move that has prompted questions about the status of their relationship. Neither has addressed the change publicly, leaving fans to read between the lines.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs unfollowed each other after his Super Bowl loss. pic.twitter.com/eQcphag2QH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 9, 2026

The firebrand couple, both known for heavy social warm and fuzzies, have not confirmed a breakup. Still, the sudden disconnect has fueled rumors that something may have shifted behind the scenes. Some chatter points to Diggs allegedly inviting a longtime female friend, Pree, to Super Bowl LIX. The two reportedly dated in the past but are now said to be just friends.

Pree’s name has surfaced before in Cardi B’s orbit. She has been described as an alleged former mistress of Cardi’s estranged husband, Offset. Past rumors also claimed Pree was once pregnant during that earlier relationship and that Cardi B allegedly paid for her abortion. None of those claims have been verified.

Cardi B and Diggs were first linked romantically in late 2024, around the same time Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. They were later seen together at multiple events in early 2025 and made their relationship public that May. In November 2025, the pair welcomed a son.

Separately, Cardi B drew attention over the weekend for an unexpected moment with a humanoid robot. On Saturday, Feb. 7, paparazzi captured her outside the Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco, where she ran up to the robot, struck a few provocative poses, and briefly stumbled as cameras rolled.

For now, the unfollow has left more questions than answers.