Former daytime talk show icon Wendy Williams is grieving the passing of her father, Thomas Williams Sr., who died last week at the age of 94. The news was confirmed on Sunday via social media by Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie. Thomas passed away just days shy of what would have been his 95th birthday.

Thomas Williams Sr. lived a life of significant impact and service. A dedicated educator, he served as a teacher and school principal before becoming the first Black school administrator in Red Bank, New Jersey. Wendy, 61, is the second of three children born to Thomas and his late wife, Shirley.

A Difficult Season for the Williams Family

This loss comes at an incredibly challenging time for Wendy, who has been largely out of the public eye since ending her talk show in 2021. Her brother, Tommy, recently shared an updated photo of his sister on Instagram on February 7th, offering a rare glimpse of the star as she navigates significant health hurdles.

Wendy’s absence from the spotlight has been necessitated by a series of complex medical diagnoses, including:

Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia: Diagnosed in 2023, these conditions affect communication and cognitive function.

Diagnosed in 2023, these conditions affect communication and cognitive function. Graves’ Disease and Hyperthyroidism: Long-standing autoimmune issues that impacted her ability to work.

Long-standing autoimmune issues that impacted her ability to work. Lymphedema: A condition causing significant swelling in her legs and ankles.

Navigating Grief Under Guardianship

Due to her health status, Wendy was placed under a legal guardianship in 2024. Reports earlier this year indicated that Wendy had expressed deep concern regarding whether her current legal and medical arrangements would allow her to travel to celebrate her father’s milestone 95th birthday.

As of now, Wendy has not issued a public statement regarding her father’s death. The family continues to navigate this private time of mourning while managing Wendy’s ongoing care and recovery.