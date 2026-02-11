San Francisco police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White early Monday morning at a Mission District nightclub. The incident took place around February 9 at Dahlia’s, following a weekend of Super Bowl LX related events. No arrests have been made, and officials have released limited information as the investigation remains active.

According to reports, the club was crowded at the time, with dancers performing on the main floor. White was inside a more private area of the venue attending a separate gathering. Rapper Lil Baby, who had performed in San Francisco the night before, was also present. Witnesses told police that a disagreement began after members of the rapper’s group attempted to enter White’s private section.

One witness said tensions escalated between White and Lil Baby. Hoping to de-escalate the situation, the witness went upstairs to notify a manager. Before assistance arrived, shots were fired. The witness told police they heard two gunshots.

White was struck in the left leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Other patrons reported hearing additional shots, with some estimating up to four. When officers arrived and attempted to gather information, White reportedly declined to identify the shooter.

A spokesperson for the 49ers confirmed that White was receiving medical care. A police report described the interior of the club, stating, “As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor.”

Investigators recovered both 9mm and .45 caliber shell casings and are reviewing surveillance footage. An abandoned cellphone was also collected as evidence. The case remains under investigation.