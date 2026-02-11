50 Cent is opening up about why fans have not seen a new album from him in recent years. The rap mogul shared his perspective on aging in hip hop and why he feels comfortable leaving new releases to a younger generation.

“You can have the best verse, but I don’t think you should have the best verse at 50 years old. I think hip-hop is connected to youth culture and I think simplicity is the part of why it’s the best music…” His comments reflect a broader conversation about legacy, growth, and knowing when to pass the torch.