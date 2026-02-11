Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce was arrested in Miami following a reported domestic dispute that escalated into a police chase and crash, according to local authorities.

WPLG reports that officers responded to a domestic incident involving Pearce and Rickea Jackson before he allegedly fled the scene. Police say Pearce led officers on a pursuit that ended near Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street, where his vehicle crashed and he was taken into custody.

Jail records show Pearce is facing multiple serious charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, and one count of fleeing or eluding police with lights or sirens activated.

Law enforcement sources allege Pearce intentionally rammed his Lamborghini into his ex girlfriend’s vehicle several times in an effort to stop her from reaching a police station, which reportedly triggered the pursuit. Authorities also claim Pearce struck a police officer’s knee while attempting to flee. These allegations have not yet been fully outlined in an official arrest report.

The Atlanta Falcons acknowledged the situation in a brief statement, saying the team is aware of the incident and is in the process of gathering additional information. The organization added that it will not comment further while the legal matter remains ongoing.

Pearce’s legal status and any potential disciplinary action from the NFL remain unclear as the investigation continues.