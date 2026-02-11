Battle rapper Geechi Gotti is reportedly facing serious legal trouble after being arrested in Butler County, Ohio earlier this month on multiple drug related charges. According to local reports, the arrest stems from a traffic stop that took place on Interstate 75 on February 5, where authorities say the situation quickly escalated into a major investigation.

Police allege that Gotti was taken into custody along with three other men after officers conducted the stop and discovered what they described as a large quantity of pharmaceutical pills inside the vehicle. Authorities claim the substances included oxycodone, morphine, and Vicodin, which fall under Schedule I and II controlled substances. In addition to the possession charges, Gotti is also reportedly facing a failure to comply charge tied to the incident.

According to WLWT, officers pulled the vehicle over in West Chester before the situation intensified. Law enforcement officials allege that roughly 3,000 opioid pills were found during the stop. Reports also claim that Gotti and the three other individuals in the vehicle attempted to flee the scene but were quickly apprehended by police within minutes.

Body camera footage from the encounter reportedly captured the tense moment as officers ordered the men to the ground. Commands could be heard being shouted as law enforcement moved to secure the scene and detain those involved.

During a preliminary hearing, West Chester Police Detective Kevin Burger outlined what investigators claim to have uncovered. “There was a large amount of pharmaceuticals in the car that looked like came straight from a pharmacy,” Burger said. He further alleged that the pills recovered were believed to have originated from a pharmacy called the Medicine Shoppe in Bellevue, Ohio.

Burger also stated that investigators believe cash connected to the incident may have been taken from another pharmacy location in Perrysburg, Ohio. “We’re looking at over 10-15 thousand dollars worth of pharmaceutical drugs at least,” he added, noting that the estimated value reflected what the medications would cost a pharmacy, not their potential street value. He went on to claim that, if sold illegally, the total value would be significantly higher due to the volume of pills allegedly involved.

Authorities also suggested during the hearing that the group had been under observation prior to the arrest. According to Burger, detectives began monitoring one of the individuals after he landed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport earlier this month. He further alleged that investigators believe the group may have engaged in similar activity in the past, though those claims have not been proven in court.

At this time, the case remains ongoing, and all individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges tied to the alleged possession of controlled substances and failure to comply could carry serious legal consequences if convictions are secured.