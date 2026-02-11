J. Cole is taking a nostalgic, hands-on approach to celebrating his new album The Fall Off by launching a grassroots trunk tour across the country. The rapper revealed on X that he is personally selling CDs out of the trunk of his Honda Civic, reconnecting with the same hustle that shaped his early years.

“Mannnnn. Thank yall for the love. For real!!!” Cole wrote, explaining that family responsibilities delayed formal celebrations. Reflecting on his teenage years selling music at gas stations, he shared, “When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!!”

Cole encouraged fans to pull up, show love, and cop a CD directly from him as he drives city to city.