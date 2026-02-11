Kash Patel Reveals Recovered Footage in Search for Nancy Guthrie

In a significant update regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, Kash Patel has released new details following an intensive eight-day forensic operation. Working in tandem with the FBI, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and private-sector specialists, investigators have successfully overcome physical obstacles to recover critical visual evidence from the Guthrie residence.
The breakthrough came after experts targeted “residual data” housed in backend systems. This technical maneuver was necessitated by the discovery that physical recording devices had been removed from the property, rendering standard footage inaccessible. The recovered data has provided law enforcement with a chilling new lead: images of an armed individual who appears to be tampering with the front door camera on the very morning Guthrie vanished.
Authorities are now treating this as a pivotal moment in the timeline of her disappearance. The identification of this individual remains a primary focus of the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials urge anyone with information to immediately contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov to assist in the search.