Kelly Rowland is opening up about how the loss of her mother continues to influence her life more than a decade later, especially as she navigates motherhood and personal growth.

Rowland’s mother, Doris Rowland Garrison, died in 2014, just weeks after the singer welcomed her first child. The timing, she has shared, permanently reshaped her understanding of family and emotional balance. Rather than viewing grief as something that fades neatly with time, Rowland describes it as an experience that resurfaces unexpectedly, often when least anticipated.

She has explained that healing did not come from pushing those moments away. Allowing herself to feel sadness as it comes has been essential to moving forward in a healthy way. That openness, she says, has helped her stay grounded and emotionally present for her children.

Rowland frequently credits her mother for shaping her inner foundation. The values she learned growing up, rooted in faith, resilience, and inner strength, are what she calls the “tools” that continue to guide her decisions today. Those same principles now inform how she parents and responds to adversity.

The loss also brought difficult reflection. Rowland has previously acknowledged that her final face to face interaction with her mother was strained, an experience that left her with lasting regret. From that pain, she learned the importance of forgiveness, grace, and showing up fully for the people she loves.

While the absence never fully disappears, Rowland continues to honor her mother by living with intention, gratitude, and purpose.