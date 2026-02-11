Logan Paul Pushes Back on Jake Paul’s Criticism of Bad Bunny

Logan Paul is publicly distancing himself from brother Jake Paul’s comments targeting Bad Bunny ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show. Jake sparked backlash after posting on X urging viewers to boycott the performance, accusing the global star of being unworthy of the platform.



“Purposefully turning off the halftime show

Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences

(which equals viewership for them)

You are their benefit. Realize you have power.

Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.” – Jake Paul

Logan Paul made it clear he does not share those views, signaling disagreement with the message and tone of his brother’s remarks. The moment adds another layer to the ongoing conversation surrounding Bad Bunny’s historic halftime appearance and the polarized reactions it has drawn online.