Logan Paul Pushes Back on Jake Paul’s Criticism of Bad Bunny

Logan Paul is publicly distancing himself from brother Jake Paul’s comments targeting Bad Bunny ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show. Jake sparked backlash after posting on X urging viewers to boycott the performance, accusing the global star of being unworthy of the platform.
Logan Paul made it clear he does not share those views, signaling disagreement with the message and tone of his brother’s remarks. The moment adds another layer to the ongoing conversation surrounding Bad Bunny’s historic halftime appearance and the polarized reactions it has drawn online.