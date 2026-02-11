Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick is currently in custody at a Georgia detention facility, according to recent reporting. Records indicate the 24 year old artist is being held at the Forsyth County Jail after being taken into custody earlier this week. Officials have not released further details surrounding the arrest.

Reports state that Wick is being detained in connection with an outstanding felony warrant and has been classified as a fugitive from justice. Beyond that designation, authorities have not clarified when the warrant was issued or the specific charge tied to it. Court records have yet to provide additional insight, and law enforcement agencies involved have not made public statements.

A booking photo that surfaced online shows Wick with a neutral expression, adding to widespread speculation among fans as information remains limited. Until formal charges or court documents are released, the circumstances surrounding his detention remain unclear.

The arrest marks another legal episode in Wick’s history. In 2021, he was taken into custody on a concealed weapons charge during a period when his career was rapidly accelerating. That same year, he gained national attention through breakout releases and high profile collaborations, momentum that carried him to a spot on the 2022 XXL Freshman list.

In recent years, Wick has maintained a quieter profile musically. His latest album, WICK, arrived in February 2025 and featured several major guest appearances. He has not released new music since.

This situation remains ongoing, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.