A tense and emotional situation is developing around the legacy of the late Nate Dogg, as his son, Nathaniel Hale Jr., has publicly accused Snoop Dogg of taking control of his father’s master recordings without the family’s full consent. The claims surfaced during a recent podcast appearance, where Hale Jr. spoke openly about long standing concerns within the family regarding what happened to the recordings after Nate Dogg’s health began to decline.

Nate Dogg, born Nathaniel Hale, passed away in 2011 at the age of 41 after suffering multiple strokes, leaving behind one of the most recognizable voices in West Coast Hip Hop and R&B. According to Hale Jr., the masters were placed in the care of his grandmother while his father was battling health issues, and that decision later became the center of confusion and disagreement.

“There is something going on that’s a feud right now,” Hale Jr. said. “I’ll be the one to say it because it’s my family. […] And some sh*t went down at a show recently, so I feel comfortable sharing and speaking on it.”

He went on to explain what he believes happened with the recordings during that time. “Supposedly, Snoop got the okay from my grandma to go to her house and get my Pop’s masters,” he said. “She pretty much showed home here the masters were, or however this occurred, and he left with the masters. When my Daddy got sick, my uncle placed the masters at my grandma’s house. He wasn’t aware that Snoop went to my grandma’s house and got the masters.”

Hale Jr. made it clear that much of what he knows is based on what has been shared within the family and that the issue has already caused tension. “And I’m only repeating what my uncle is riding on,” he added. “Me and him just got into a big feud at Warren G’s show recently in front of a lot of people and it was embarrassing almost, and we haven’t talked since. […] I don’t know what’s what, but I’m just sharing what’s out there.”

Despite the accusations, Hale Jr. also acknowledged that Snoop has consistently denied having the recordings. “What Snoop has always told me is he don’t got it, and he would never do something like that,” he said. “I at least want to know that he did get them and they are safe.”

The situation adds a complicated layer to a relationship that was once defined by brotherhood. Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg built a legendary musical connection out of Long Beach, helping shape the sound of West Coast Hip Hop through countless collaborations that became staples of the culture. Now, more than a decade after Nate’s passing, questions about ownership and preservation of his work have created a family dispute that remains unresolved, with Hale Jr. seeking answers and reassurance that his father’s legacy is protected.