During New York Fashion Week, Golden Kids Runway: Fashion for a Cause delivered a youth-centered runway experience in Harlem at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, blending fashion, community, and purpose into one memorable evening. Benefiting Where Hope Lives With Us, the event presented a multi-chapter show that celebrated individuality, creativity, and the next generation of talent shaping the culture/

The Teen Fashion Showcase

At the heart of the night was the Teen Fashion Showcase, the most talked-about segment of the program, creatively directed by Dr. Pilar Scratch and designed to spotlight teens stepping into their own confidence and style with runway-level poise. The teen segment featured models including River Mason Eromosele, Kellen Younker, Mya Sosa, Tristen Finley, Dylan Umana, Kyle-Patric Eaton, and Zayd Siddiq, each bringing a distinct presence and personality to the stage.

The teen fashion section showcased a sharp lineup of designers including:

Sinister (Stampede United)

Yupi Brand

Autism Too

These designers delivered bold silhouettes and youth-driven energy that felt perfectly at home within the NYFW atmosphere while staying true to the mission of visibility and empowerment.

A Production with Purpose

Led by Frances McGrier, the Owner and Head of Golden Kids Runway and the force behind Golden Magazine, the production elevated children’s and teen fashion by placing young talent in a space where creativity and purpose share the same runway.

The broader program featured an extensive list of youth fashion brands such as Sofistafunk The Skirt Co, Rhyme Kids, Shop Faeella, A2 Apparel Kids, Pype Official, Mixed Up Clothing, Sew Much Cooler, Mofi Boys Clothing, Ready Set Glow Kids, No Adults Allowed, Showroom 21 Kids, Style 1 of 1, MIA New York Clothing, and Shop Jiggy Kidz.

Behind the Scenes

The evening was supported by a dynamic team of contributors including April J. Brown, S. Golden Girl, Concrete Rose CEO, and Aimee Michelle Mimi. The event’s visual storytelling was captured by photographer John Sosa, with glam and beauty provided by celebrity makeup artist Jose Clark-Hilery, delivering a polished, camera-ready finish.

Golden Kids Runway continues to serve as a platform for youth talent, raising awareness and support for Where Hope Lives With Us, an organization dedicated to nurturing safe environments for youth facing homelessness, neglect, poverty, and abuse