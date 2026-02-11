Record Store Day, the global celebration that spotlights independent record stores and the physical music formats they sell, today announced a new partnership with Monster Energy, the leading energy beverage brand known for its dynamic music division.

This collaboration aims to energize fans, artists, and independent record stores as Monster Energy and Record Store Day work together to create experiences, exclusive promotional events, and unique content that celebrates music, physical formats, and independent record stores across the United States. The alliance leverages Monster Energy’s extensive reach and influence in consumer culture to help bring exciting opportunities for fans to connect with their favorite artists and discover new talent, something record stores are historically known for.

“Record Store Day is committed to championing independent record stores, what they do in their communities, and what they bring to both the music industry and popular culture all year long,” said Michael Kurtz, co-founder of Record Store Day. “Partnering with Monster Energy allows us to ‘ENERGIZE’ that mission on so many levels, and we’re so excited to see how Monster Energy helps to fuel the creative, fun innovative events and opportunities at record stores all year long.”

Monster Energy’s music division has a longstanding history of supporting and promoting a variety of musical genres, hosting events, and collaborating with artists from around the globe.

“Music has the power to bring people together, and we are excited to partner with Record Store Day to celebrate not just the vibrant world of vinyl and live experiences, but also the magic of discovering, buying, and dropping the needle on a record,” said Kether Gallu‑Badat, Sr Director of Music and Lifestyle at Monster Energy.

The partnership will kick off with special promotions leading up to Record Store Day 2026, scheduled for April 18, 2026, including in-store events at independent record stores across the United States, live performances, and engaging social media campaigns that resonate with music lovers everywhere.