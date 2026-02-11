As the 2026 World Baseball Classic approaches, the early projections already point toward another tournament built on star power, national pride, and stacked rosters across multiple continents. While final commitments are still being sorted out through insurance approvals and team permissions, the talent pools for several powerhouse nations are already taking shape. Every country brings its own identity into the tournament, whether it is pitching depth, explosive offense, or defensive precision. Below is a detailed look at the teams expected to drive the conversation, along with projected player lists that show just how loaded this field could be.
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico once again looks built around elite infield defense, speed, and a shutdown bullpen. Even with insurance questions surrounding some players, this roster has the makeup of a deep tournament run if most of the core pieces are cleared to play.
Projected roster core:
Francisco Lindor
Carlos Correa
Javier Báez
José Miranda
Kiké Hernández
Eddie Rosario
Harrison Bader
MJ Melendez
Martín Maldonado
Christian Vázquez
Pitching pool:
José Berríos
Jorge López
Edwin Díaz
Alexis Díaz
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
The Dominican Republic remains the most feared lineup on paper every single tournament. The combination of MVP level hitters and elite arms makes them a constant favorite before the first pitch is even thrown.
Projected roster core:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Rafael Devers
Ketel Marte
Juan Soto
Julio Rodríguez
Starling Marte
Teoscar Hernández
Gary Sánchez
Pedro Severino
Pitching pool:
Framber Valdez
Luis Castillo
Cristian Javier
Emmanuel Clase
Camilo Doval
MEXICO
Mexico has quietly evolved into one of the most balanced teams in the Classic. Strong pitching, timely hitting, and chemistry have defined their recent success and could again in 2026.
Projected roster core:
Isaac Paredes
Luis Urías
Joey Meneses
Randy Arozarena
Alex Verdugo
Alejandro Kirk
Pitching pool:
Julio Urías
José Urquidy
Taijuan Walker
Giovanny Gallegos
Andrés Muñoz
CANADA
Canada’s identity is built around power hitting and bullpen strength. If their top bats get hot, they can compete with anyone in a short tournament format.
Projected roster core:
Freddie Freeman
Josh Naylor
Bo Naylor
Tyler O’Neill
Edouard Julien
Abraham Toro
Pitching pool:
James Paxton
Cal Quantrill
Jordan Romano
Erik Swanson
VENEZUELA
Venezuela may be the most complete roster top to bottom, blending contact hitters, speed, and reliable starting pitching. Their balance makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the field.
Projected roster core:
José Altuve
Andrés Giménez
Luis Arráez
Eugenio Suárez
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Anthony Santander
David Peralta
Salvador Pérez
Keibert Ruiz
Pitching pool:
Pablo López
Jesús Luzardo
Martín Pérez
Robert Suárez
JAPAN
Japan enters every Classic as one of the most disciplined and technically sound teams in the tournament. Their ability to combine power, speed, and elite pitching always keeps them in championship conversations.
Projected roster core:
Shohei Ohtani
Masataka Yoshida
Seiya Suzuki
Munetaka Murakami
Pitching pool:
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Roki Sasaki
Kodai Senga
UNITED STATES
Team USA still pulls from the deepest talent pool in the sport. When stars commit, the lineup looks like an All Star roster and the pitching depth becomes the biggest factor.
Projected roster core:
Mike Trout
Aaron Judge
Mookie Betts
Corey Seager
Bobby Witt Jr.
Paul Goldschmidt
Kyle Tucker
J.T. Realmuto
Adley Rutschman
Pitching pool:
Gerrit Cole
Corbin Burnes
Zack Wheeler
Devin Williams
CUBA
Cuba continues rebuilding its international presence by blending MLB talent with players from its domestic system. The roster has become more competitive with each tournament.
Projected roster core:
Luis Robert Jr.
Yoán Moncada
Yandy Díaz
Pitching pool:
Aroldis Chapman
Néstor Cortés
NETHERLANDS
The Netherlands continues to be one of the most respected underdog programs in the tournament, powered heavily by talent from Curaçao and strong fundamentals.
Projected roster core:
Xander Bogaerts
Jurickson Profar
Jonathan Schoop
Pitching pool:
Kenley Jansen
With the 2026 World Baseball Classic drawing closer, the biggest question will not be talent but availability. Insurance approvals, injury histories, and MLB club decisions will ultimately shape the final rosters. Still, even at the projection stage, the depth across these nations suggests another global showcase packed with superstar matchups, national pride, and the kind of energy that makes the WBC one of baseball’s most electric events.