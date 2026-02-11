As the 2026 World Baseball Classic approaches, the early projections already point toward another tournament built on star power, national pride, and stacked rosters across multiple continents. While final commitments are still being sorted out through insurance approvals and team permissions, the talent pools for several powerhouse nations are already taking shape. Every country brings its own identity into the tournament, whether it is pitching depth, explosive offense, or defensive precision. Below is a detailed look at the teams expected to drive the conversation, along with projected player lists that show just how loaded this field could be.

PUERTO RICO

Puerto Rico once again looks built around elite infield defense, speed, and a shutdown bullpen. Even with insurance questions surrounding some players, this roster has the makeup of a deep tournament run if most of the core pieces are cleared to play.

Projected roster core:

Francisco Lindor

Carlos Correa

Javier Báez

José Miranda

Kiké Hernández

Eddie Rosario

Harrison Bader

MJ Melendez

Martín Maldonado

Christian Vázquez

Pitching pool:

José Berríos

Jorge López

Edwin Díaz

Alexis Díaz

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The Dominican Republic remains the most feared lineup on paper every single tournament. The combination of MVP level hitters and elite arms makes them a constant favorite before the first pitch is even thrown.

Projected roster core:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Rafael Devers

Ketel Marte

Juan Soto

Julio Rodríguez

Starling Marte

Teoscar Hernández

Gary Sánchez

Pedro Severino

Pitching pool:

Framber Valdez

Luis Castillo

Cristian Javier

Emmanuel Clase

Camilo Doval

MEXICO

Mexico has quietly evolved into one of the most balanced teams in the Classic. Strong pitching, timely hitting, and chemistry have defined their recent success and could again in 2026.

Projected roster core:

Isaac Paredes

Luis Urías

Joey Meneses

Randy Arozarena

Alex Verdugo

Alejandro Kirk

Pitching pool:

Julio Urías

José Urquidy

Taijuan Walker

Giovanny Gallegos

Andrés Muñoz

CANADA

Canada’s identity is built around power hitting and bullpen strength. If their top bats get hot, they can compete with anyone in a short tournament format.

Projected roster core:

Freddie Freeman

Josh Naylor

Bo Naylor

Tyler O’Neill

Edouard Julien

Abraham Toro

Pitching pool:

James Paxton

Cal Quantrill

Jordan Romano

Erik Swanson

VENEZUELA

Venezuela may be the most complete roster top to bottom, blending contact hitters, speed, and reliable starting pitching. Their balance makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the field.

Projected roster core:

José Altuve

Andrés Giménez

Luis Arráez

Eugenio Suárez

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Anthony Santander

David Peralta

Salvador Pérez

Keibert Ruiz

Pitching pool:

Pablo López

Jesús Luzardo

Martín Pérez

Robert Suárez

JAPAN

Japan enters every Classic as one of the most disciplined and technically sound teams in the tournament. Their ability to combine power, speed, and elite pitching always keeps them in championship conversations.

Projected roster core:

Shohei Ohtani

Masataka Yoshida

Seiya Suzuki

Munetaka Murakami

Pitching pool:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Roki Sasaki

Kodai Senga

UNITED STATES

Team USA still pulls from the deepest talent pool in the sport. When stars commit, the lineup looks like an All Star roster and the pitching depth becomes the biggest factor.

Projected roster core:

Mike Trout

Aaron Judge

Mookie Betts

Corey Seager

Bobby Witt Jr.

Paul Goldschmidt

Kyle Tucker

J.T. Realmuto

Adley Rutschman

Pitching pool:

Gerrit Cole

Corbin Burnes

Zack Wheeler

Devin Williams

CUBA

Cuba continues rebuilding its international presence by blending MLB talent with players from its domestic system. The roster has become more competitive with each tournament.

Projected roster core:

Luis Robert Jr.

Yoán Moncada

Yandy Díaz

Pitching pool:

Aroldis Chapman

Néstor Cortés

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands continues to be one of the most respected underdog programs in the tournament, powered heavily by talent from Curaçao and strong fundamentals.

Projected roster core:

Xander Bogaerts

Jurickson Profar

Jonathan Schoop

Pitching pool:

Kenley Jansen

With the 2026 World Baseball Classic drawing closer, the biggest question will not be talent but availability. Insurance approvals, injury histories, and MLB club decisions will ultimately shape the final rosters. Still, even at the projection stage, the depth across these nations suggests another global showcase packed with superstar matchups, national pride, and the kind of energy that makes the WBC one of baseball’s most electric events.