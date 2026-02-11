NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX broadcast delivered historic numbers, setting a new media benchmark. A peak audience of 137.8 million viewers tuned in during the second quarter as the Seattle Seahawks led the New England Patriots 6 to 0, setting a U.S. television record.

The Seahawks’ 29 to 13 win averaged 124.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+, based on official live-plus-same-day Nielsen Big Data and Panel figures. The game now ranks as the second most-watched show in U.S. history, trailing only Super Bowl LIX on FOX in February 2025. It also stands as the most-watched program ever on NBC, which celebrates 100 years in 2026.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show featuring Bad Bunny generated more than 4 billion social views in its first 24 hours, up 137 percent, becoming the most-consumed halftime show ever on NFL social platforms.

Telemundo recorded its largest Spanish-language NFL audience ever, while Peacock logged its best single day. NBC also reported 42 million viewers for Sunday’s Milan-Cortina Olympics presentation, the largest Winter Games audience since Sochi in 2014.