On this day in 1997, Erykah Badu introduced the world to Baduizm, her groundbreaking debut album released under Universal Records through Kedar Entertainment. The project not only launched the Texas born singer into stardom but also established her as one of the defining voices of the neo soul movement. Nearly 29 years later, Baduizm still stands as a timeless body of work that helped shape the sound, spirit, and direction of an entire genre.

The album’s production included contributions from Madukwu Chinwah and Bob Power, known for his work with A Tribe Called Quest, along with rich live instrumentation from The Roots. With its smooth blend of jazz, soul, and hip hop influences, Baduizm connected deeply with listeners, weaving in spiritual themes and the philosophy of the Five Percent Nation throughout its sound and message.

Badu’s musical and visual identity created a lane that inspired a new generation of artists such as India.Arie, Jill Scott, and Janelle Monáe. Her natural, poetic presence brought a refreshing sense of authenticity to R&B, as she introduced what she called “izm,” a soulful and conscious energy that resonated with audiences around the world.

Songs like “Next Lifetime” and “Otherside of the Game” highlighted her storytelling ability, balancing vulnerability with wisdom, while the unforgettable “On & On” became the album’s breakout moment. That single helped push Baduizm to triple platinum status and secure its place as one of the most celebrated releases in neo soul history.

Together with Kedar Massenburg, The Roots, and the full creative team behind the project, Erykah Badu delivered more than just a debut album. She helped spark a movement. Even nearly three decades later, the influence of Baduizm continues to echo through the music, style, and spirit of artists who followed in her path.